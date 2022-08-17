The Girl Scouts for 2023 are rolling out a raspberry-flavored version of their popular Thin Mints cookies.

The Raspberry Rally is “a sister cookie” to the Thin Mints that will be “dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating,” per the Girl Scouts’ press release.

Can you say Raspberrylicious?! Say hello to Raspberry Rally™ ￼, the newest addition to the Girl Scout Cookie family. ￼ https://t.co/B6cewTe9jZ #RaspberryRally pic.twitter.com/MUZK364ukw — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 16, 2022

The new cookie will be the first sold by the organization exclusively online and via direct order.

Interested customers will have to wait until January for a taste — Girl Scout cookie season traditionally runs from January through April, though times for local troops may vary.

Proceeds go toward funding local troops and councils.

