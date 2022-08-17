By Brad Matthews - The Washington Times - Wednesday, August 17, 2022

The Girl Scouts for 2023 are rolling out a raspberry-flavored version of their popular Thin Mints cookies.

The Raspberry Rally is “a sister cookie” to the Thin Mints that will be “dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating,” per the Girl Scouts’ press release.

The new cookie will be the first sold by the organization exclusively online and via direct order. 

Interested customers will have to wait until January for a taste — Girl Scout cookie season traditionally runs from January through April, though times for local troops may vary.

SEE ALSO: Receding shoreline reveals another set of human remains at Lake Mead’s Swim Beach

Proceeds go toward funding local troops and councils.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.

Copyright © 2022 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide