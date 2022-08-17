President Biden’s recent winning streak has spurred a 3% increase in his approval rating over the past week — but he’s still unpopular with a majority of voters, according to a Politico-Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

Coming off the most successful few weeks of his presidency, Mr. Biden’s approval rating ticked up to 42%, the poll found. The same poll released last week had Mr. Biden’s approval rating at 39%.

The poll also showed that the number of registered voters who disapproved of Mr. Biden’s performance dipped slightly from 59% to 56%.

More people in the survey said the country was on the right track — 30% — compared to 25% last week. A total of 70% of voters said the country was on the wrong track, compared to 75% a week earlier.

Despite the good news, Mr. Biden remains underwater with voters, sending mixed messages about Democrats’ changes in the November midterms. Political prognosticators have forecasted a Republican landslide, but Wednesday’s poll might give them hope that they could blunt GOP efforts to take control of both chambers of Congress.

The poll comes after Mr. Biden scored a major legislative victory with the passage of his long-stalled $740 billion climate, health care and tax hike package. Mr. Biden signed it into law on Tuesday.

While that was a strictly Democrat-passed measure, Mr. Biden also scored bipartisan wins on gun control and computer chip manufacturing legislation.

Other wins included the U.S.’ killing of the world’s most wanted terrorist, Al Qaeda head Ayman al-Zawahiri, receding gas prices and an unemployment rate at the lowest level in 50 years.

The poll was conducted after House Democrats passed the massive tax and climate bill that they titled the Inflation Reduction Act. The poll surveyed 2,005 registered voters between Aug. 12 and 14 and had an error rating of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

