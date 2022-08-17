A United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at knifepoint in the 4300 block of Bradley Lane in Chevy Chase at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Montgomery County Police told ABC affiliate WJLA-TV that a male suspect in his 20s brandished a knife at the worker, stealing the worker’s book bag.

The suspect then fled the scene in a nearby gray sedan with tinted windows.

Police say the car was possibly a Lexus. Police also said preliminarily that only personal items were taken in the attack.

No mail or USPS property was stolen, including the “arrow” keys used to open blue collection boxes.

Investigations by Montgomery County Police and the United States Postal Inspection Service are ongoing.

Three doors down from the scene of the brazen daylight theft lives Suzan Murray, who has lost checks to blue box thieves.

“There’s a lot of us in the neighborhood who have gotten caught up in the theft of letters. There are neighbors of ours who have had checks stolen in the tens of thousands,” Ms. Murray told WJLA-TV.

She also noted that she and her husband had had checks stolen worth $7,000. They have since switched to FedEx for mailing checks.

“It’s certainly an added cost. I don’t know how you begin to address this problem. I just feel so bad for our mailman,” Ms. Murray said to WJLA-TV.

Fellow resident Reed Dewey, who has also lost mail to theft, concurred in speaking with The CW affiliate WDCW-TV.

“My heart goes out to the mail carriers. They are such dedicated people working in the heat and the cold, so it’s really horrible,” Mr. Dewey told WDCW-TV.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.