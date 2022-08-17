Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday came out against calls within the GOP to defund the FBI following the raid of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.

“Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police,” Mr. Pence said in response to a question at a “Politics and Eggs” breakfast at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College, according to CBS.

Mr. Pence also demanded more transparency from Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice about the raid, and to do it now.

Mr. Pence’s comments distance him from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona and other Republicans who have railed against the agency after Mr. Trump’s residence was searched by federal agents.

“DEFUND THE FBI!” Mrs. Greene wrote on Twitter. Mr. Gosar said, “We must destroy the FBI. We must save America.”

Mrs. Greene also is selling “Defund the FBI” baseball hats on her website.

On the flip side, Mr. Pence’s stance aligns him with others in the party such as Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas.

“I’m impressed Democrats finally got us to say, ‘Defund the FBI,’” Mr. Crenshaw told Axios. “That makes you look unserious when you start talking like that.”

Mr. Pence’s visit to the first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire is adding to the growing sense that he is laying the foundation for a 2024 presidential run. He is slated to return to Iowa, traditionally the first stop in the nomination process, later this week to stop by the state fair and attend a house party on behalf of the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition.

