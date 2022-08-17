The Navy says it will provide up to $115,000 in enlistment bonuses and loan repayments to entice potential sailors to enlist and veterans to return to the service.

The maximum current enlistment bonus is $50,000 and the maximum loan repayment offered for military service is $65,000, said Rear Adm. Lex Walker, head of Navy Recruiting Command.

“They are not mutually exclusive, so if a future sailor maximizes both, that adds up to a life-altering $115,000 and the opportunity to serve in the world’s finest Navy,” Adm. Walker said in a statement.

Potential recruits and returning veterans must be able to ship out by Sept. 30 to qualify for the bonuses. Those who served in other military services also could qualify.

“If you are a sailor, Marine, airman, soldier, [Space Force] guardian, or Coast Guardsman who recently separated, this is an opportunity without precedent,” Adm. Walker said. “And if you have student loan debt, you could be eligible for the Loan Repayment Program if you ship in any month of any fiscal year while the program remains active.”

Navy veterans won’t be required to attend boot camp but will be sent to Recruit Training Command Great Lakes near Chicago for inprocessing.

Veterans of other services will be required to complete a three-week naval orientation course there, where they will be taught sailor-specific duties such as ship handling and firefighting, officials said.

