The Navy has launched an investigation into a jet crash that sent the pilot to a hospital in South Texas.

The T-45 Goshawk crashed about noon Tuesday just north of the airfield at Naval Air Station Kingsville. The pilot, who ejected, was on what officials said was a “routine training flight.” There was no passenger in the jet, which is typically used to train Navy pilots, officials said.

The aircraft crashed in an empty field on the Navy base just north of the airfield. Navy emergency services personnel and the Kingsville Sheriff’s Office responded.

No civilians were harmed in the crash, the Navy said.

The pilot, who has not been identified, was taken to Christus Spohn Hospital-Kleberg for a medical evaluation, officials said.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.