Americans tell an average of four lies a day, according to a new survey.

And those who took part in the poll, conducted by OnePoll, believe that someone lies to them six times a day.

Of course, people would only know that if they are good at spotting liars, which over half (53%) of respondents said they were.

The most appropriate time to lie was found to be “playing poker” at 32% of the time. But not far behind were when someone asks if you like what they’re wearing and you don’t (30%) and when someone makes you an unsavory meal (27%).

Curiously, a majority of people (54%) also said that honesty is very important to them.

“Like most things, the more you know someone, the more you’re able to tell if they are a good or bad liar,” said a spokesperson for Online Betting Guide, which commissioned the survey.

“It’s also fascinating to see just how important we value telling the truth – but admit to telling little white lies every day.”

The poll was a random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans and was conducted between July 25 and Aug. 3. It has a margin of error of 2.2%.

