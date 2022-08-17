Prison visitor Rachal Dollard has been charged with second-degree murder after, according to authorities, her kiss and the resulting oral exchange of a container of meth with a Tennessee prisoner led to his overdose death.

In February, Ms. Dollard passed a balloon pellet containing a half-ounce of methamphetamine to inmate Joshua Brown through a kiss. Brown swallowed the pellet, and at some point absorbed the pellet’s contents.

Brown would die of an overdose at a hospital near the Turney Center Industrial Complex where he had been held. He had been serving a drug-related sentence and was due for release in 2029.

“This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,” David Imhof, the Tennessee Department of Correction’s director of investigation and conduct, said in a news release.

Ms. Dollard was taken into custody last weekend, and is being held in the Hickman County, Tennessee, jail, having been charged with second-degree murder for Brown’s death.

Ms. Dollard also has been charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

A kiss is but the latest method visitors and inmates have concocted to smuggle drugs and other contraband into prison facilities.

“There were a few times where people were flying drones over the facilities to try to drop items. We do have people that would be visiting the facility for a legitimate reason that try to introduce contraband,” Lee Dotson, TDOC’s assistant commissioner of prisons, told WBIR-TV, the NBC affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee.

TDOC continues to find new ways to detect the innovative ways that people smuggle contraband into their facilities.

“Body scanners are also currently being placed in all facilities,” the TDOC news release states.

