Former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani is set to appear Wednesday before a grand jury in Atlanta that is investigating post-election actions by former President Donald Trump and his orbit.

Prosecutors recently informed Mr. Giuliani, who served as Mr. Trump’s lawyer at the time, that he is a target of the investigation.

Mr. Giuliani is not expected to say much because he could claim his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent, given he might be indicted, or cite attorney-client privilege regarding Mr. Trump.

“I was his lawyer of record in that case,” Mr. Giuliani told the conservative Newsmax channel Monday. “The statements that I made are either attorney-client privileged because they were between me and him, or they were being made on his behalf in order to defend him.”

Mr. Giuliani is appearing before the Fulton County panel nearly two years after he visited in December 2020 to meet with state lawmakers and make unproven claims about voter fraud in Georgia, which President Biden won in an upset.

The visit was part of a post-election tour of sorts by Mr. Giuliani, who claimed suspicious suitcases of ballots and voting-machine issues cost Mr. Trump the election.

Mr. Giuliani’s attorneys tried to set up a videoconference with the grand jury because he recently had cardiac procedures and couldn’t fly.

Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney last week said Mr. Giuliani could travel “on a train, on a bus or Uber.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis is also pushing Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, to testify before the panel about conversations he had with Georgia officials following the 2020 election.

A federal judge on Monday ordered Mr. Graham to appear, but the senator says his actions at the time were protected by the speech and debate clause of the Constitution.

He is appealing the order to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

