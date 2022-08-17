An American tourist was found dead at a resort in the Bahamas, authorities said Tuesday.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force told NBC News that the body of a man, who was believed to be in his 70s, was found at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma. The man was not publicly identified.

“The body of the deceased is expected to be flown to New Providence where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death,” police said in a statement.

Police said that the man was self-quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 and experiencing symptoms.

Sandals’ Emerald Bay Resort is the same resort where three Americans died from carbon monoxide poisoning in May.

Authorities determined that to be an isolated incident in a building that housed two guest rooms.

