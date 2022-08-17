Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is criticizing a Virginia Department of Education proposal to no longer refer to George Washington as the “father of the country” on statewide tests.

The standardized tests also would no longer refer to former President James Madison as the “father of the Constitution.”

Mr. Youngkin said he objects to stripping two famous Virginians of their lofty monikers.

“I believe we should tell our history accurately, the good and the bad,” Mr.Youngkin, a Republican, told Fox News Digital. “And part of the history we’re going to tell is that our Founding Fathers, including George Washington and James Madison, and let’s not forget about Thomas Jefferson and Patrick Henry, and the others, played an extraordinary role in the founding of our nation.”

Mr. Youngkin said the proposals were a holdover from the Democratic administration that preceded him.

The governor said his administration will “reinforce” the role of the Founding Fathers in the creation of the U.S. and that Virginia will tell the history of America “accurately and completely.”

The debate might be a moot point.

The state education department said the deletion of the famous nicknames was inadvertent and will be addressed in upcoming meetings.

