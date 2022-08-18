A former high school basketball player from Northern Virginia died after he was hit by a train Tuesday night in North Carolina.

Kyle Honore, 19, was hit by the train around 10:45 p.m. at a crossing near Wingate University, according to multiple reports. He died while being transported to the hospital.

Honore graduated this year from Potomac High School in Dumfries, Virginia, and was set to play college basketball at Wingate.

“It’s hard to reconcile the loss of Kyle Honore with the hopeful beginnings of a new academic year,” University President Dr. Rhett Brown said in a statement. “To Kyle’s family, teammates and friends, we grieve your loss and we pray for your care and well-being during this difficult time.”

On behalf of the Potomac HS community, we share our heartfelt condolences to the @PotomacBlue family, @CoachHonore & his family, @Classof2022Pshs and all who knew our amazing student athlete @therealkyle_11. Support & resources are available in counseling as we grieve together. pic.twitter.com/umAGW2wQyo — PotomacPanthers (@PotomacPanther) August 17, 2022

Honore was coached by his father, Keith, at Potomac High. WTOP reported that Mr. Honore had retired at the end of last season so he could watch his son play in college.

