A Georgia man was indicted on homicide charges Wednesday for his role in a boat crash that killed five people over Memorial Day weekend.

A grand jury indicted Mark Stegall, 45, with 10 counts of first-degree homicide by vessel, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence, and reckless operation, according to WJCL.

The May 28 crash on the Wilmington River near Savannah killed four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17. A passenger in Mr. Stegall’s boat, Robert “Stephen” Chauncey, was also killed.

Four other people were injured in the wreck.

Mr. Stegall was arrested and charged with boating under the influence at the time of the collision. An investigation determined that Mr. Stegall was under the influence of alcohol and driving the boat on the wrong side of the river. Boaters are supposed to pass each other on the right.

• This article was based in part on wire service reports.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.