The Greater Vancouver Zoo is searching for a small number of wolves still missing after vandals tampered with their enclosure and let them escape, zoo officials and police said recently.

After discovering the enclosure had been broken into and vandalized with what is believed to be “malicious intent” to allow the wolves to escape, the zoo closed down on Tuesday and stayed closed through Wednesday, the zoo said in a statement and on social media.

Most of the wolves were swiftly recovered, although the zoo has not released information on how many escaped initially or how many are still at large. Before the break-in, the zoo’s gray wolf pack had included nine adults and six cubs.

“Most wolves are back in the care of our animal health and welfare team. GVZoo staff continue to actively search for a small number of remaining wolves un-accounted for. Langley Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating what appears to be unlawful entry and vandalism,” the zoo said in the statement.

The investigation is still ongoing.

“The RCMP is investigating the break and enter and the mischief to the zoo. I can just tell you that there was damage done to the enclosure to allow the wolves to exit. At this point, there’s no surveillance, so we don’t have any information to indicate how they got in or suspect information,” Cpl. Holly Largy told the Canadian Press.

