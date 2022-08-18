Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin was caught partying — again — this time in a video leaked Wednesday that featured other celebrities, media members and politicians from her Social Democratic party.

The video showed Ms. Marin dancing and singing with a group of people, according to Finnish newspaper Iltalehti.

The paper reported that one person can be heard saying “flour gang” in the background, which it said is slang for cocaine or the use of other drugs.

Ms. Marin spoke with Finnish media Thursday where she said she doesn’t know why someone said “flour gang” and wasn’t sure what the term referred to. The prime minister said she hadn’t used any drugs and wouldn’t be around people who used drugs either.

“I have nothing to conceal or hide, and I haven’t done anything illegal,” Ms. Marin said, per Iltalehti.

Mikko Kärnä, a member of Finland’s Centre Party, tweeted out that Ms. Marin should take a voluntary drug test and make the results public.

The prime minister said that she only consumed some alcohol that night, and that the video was a few weeks old. She took issue with the leaker of the video as well.

“I trusted that since the videos are private and published at a private event, they would not be published,” Ms. Marin said. “It feels bad that they have been published.”

Ms. Marin previously caught flak last December when it was widely reported that she spent a night out after she had been in contact with a colleague who tested positive for COVID-19.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.