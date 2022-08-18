A series of high-profile shark attacks this summer — from the waters off Long Island to the beaches of Florida — may have fueled some vacation panic, but marine biologists point out that having more sharp-toothed creatures close to shore proves that conservation efforts are paying off.

Cleaner bays, estuaries and beaches aren’t just irresistible for humans, they’re better for the schools of fish and other sea creatures that serve as the main source of food for sharks and other predators. If their next meal is closer to shore, the sharks follow — creating the possibility of more potentially dangerous, if still statistically rare, interactions.

“I would argue there is a greater benefit of having sharks along our beaches,” shark expert Chris Lowe said. “We know the ecological importance of these animals, and we know they’re good indicators of ocean health.”

For much of the 20th century, shark populations declined because of overfishing and pollution. But since the 1990s, improvements in fisheries management and tighter environmental standards have boosted the population of sharks and the fish they eat — a combination that is likely the root of why more sharks are being seen at beaches, Mr. Lowe and other shark experts say.

That can be bad news for swimmers and surfers, but is probably a good sign for the oceans — the great whites, hammerheads, thresher and tiger sharks are all vital to keeping the ecosystem in balance.

The oddity of this summer, however, isn’t that a few dozen people have been bitten, but rather where the encounters have occurred.

Most shark bites in the U.S. occur in Florida, but this summer, it’s Long Island, New York, that experienced an unprecedented spate of shark attacks.

Last month, six shark attacks were reported at Long Island beaches. While none of the six led to serious injuries, the puzzling string of shark bites has unnerved beachgoers wondering if this is the start of a new trend — both for Long Islanders and beach-lovers on other coasts.

Christopher Paparo, manager of the Marine Science Center at Long Island’s Stony Brook University-Southampton, said in a backgrounder video that conservation and environmental efforts around New York City are, in large part, responsible for the rise in shark incidents.

“In recent years, we’ve been seeing far more shark sightings in the waters surrounding Long Island, and that’s a good thing,” Mr. Paparo said. “We’re seeing more sharks because our environment is much healthier and the populations are much stronger due to conservation.”

A healthy diet

Shark attacks have the same effect every summer. They cause panic about whether going into the ocean is safe. But the experts all agree: Sharks don’t want to eat you. If they did, well, then that would be a problem.

“If sharks were seeking out people, we’d have about 10,000 bites a day,” shark expert Gavin Naylor said. “There’d be carnage. So, the fact that there’s so very few bites, it means that sharks are doing their damndest to avoid us.”

Mr. Lowe, a marine biology professor and director of the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach, said a shark would bite a swimmer because it feels threatened or mistakes the person for food. Otherwise, they just think humans are unimportant “floating objects at the surface,” Mr. Lowe said.

In fact, far more sharks are usually in the water, near swimmers, than most people are aware.

“Any given day in Southern California there are probably a couple dozen human-white shark interactions where the people at the beach don’t even know they’re there,” said Mr. Lowe, whose lab conducts drone studies to determine how often a shark is in proximity to a swimmer. “If you look at the rate of encounter and the rate of bites, the risk is very low.”

In recent decades, though, there has been an increase in the number of sharks close to shore, thanks in part to successful conservation efforts since the 1990s.

On Long Island, a 2019 bill unanimously passed through the state Legislature could be playing a major role. The bill outlawed the capturing of Atlantic menhaden — known locally as bunker — with drawstring fishing nets after overfishing decimated its population a decade ago. In the three years since, the population of bunker, which sharks feed on, has surged, giving the predator more food to eat close to shore.

Sharks don’t just feed on wimpy fish, though, and what they eat can actually make beaches safer.

In Southern California, the juvenile white sharks feed on stingrays, which number in the millions and are more likely to injure swimmers than any other marine animal, according to Mr. Lowe.

Plentiful meals for sharks could help the fishing industry, too.

At beaches on the northern part of the East Coast, the gray seal population has grown, which Mr. Lowe said could pose a threat to commercial fishing if left unchecked because seals eat a wide range of fish, such as cod and haddock. But having sharks nearby to feed on the seals can naturally reduce the population and, in turn, boost fishing returns.

It’s also possible that climate change is playing a role, although research into whether that’s the case is far from conclusive.

Mr. Naylor, the director of the Florida Program for Shark Research at the Florida Museum of Natural History, said climate change has many “nonlinear consequences,” but whether one is that more sharks are near the shore is far from conclusive. Warmer waters can change what types of sharks pop up at different beaches, but it doesn’t necessarily mean more sharks, the experts said.

But, at the very least, warmer temperatures are likely leading to more people flocking to beaches during the dog days of the summer. With more people in the water, “the probability of a bite goes up,” Mr. Lowe said.

Summer of the shark

Even with the half-dozen incidents on Long Island this summer, the chances of being bitten by a shark are still infinitesimal.

“It’s Powerball-winning rare,” Mr. Lowe said.

As of Thursday, there have been 32 unprovoked shark bites in the U.S. this year, according to Tracking Sharks. None of them have been fatal.

Authorities say the total number of worldwide shark bites this year is on pace to be similar to previous years. So, in that way, sharks are minding their own business just as they normally do.

But the series of attacks on Long Island does make this summer different than a normal year — at least for New Yorkers. Before 2022, there had only been 12 unprovoked shark bites in New York’s history, according to the International Shark Attack File.

The first came on June 30 when a 57-year-old man suffered a laceration on his foot at Jones Beach. Three days later, a lifeguard was bitten at a different beach during a training exercise. And another lifeguard four days after that during a similar training session.

A week later, two men had encounters with sharks on the same day, with both getting nipped in the calf. The final attack came on July 20 when a shark chomped into the foot of a teenage surfer, leaving a 4-inch cut.

Most of the injuries were minor, with victims requiring medical care and some stitches.

That’s not to say, of course, that shark bites can’t have dire consequences.

A teenager was seriously injured by a 9-foot shark at a beach in Tallahassee, Florida, in early July. She later needed an amputation. In June, a 62-year-old man in California spent three weeks in a hospital after sustaining major injuries to his midsection in a shark attack.

The attacks, as well as an increase in sightings, have led beaches from Cape Cod all the way down to Miami to boost their shark patrols. Some beaches have even closed down on days that sharks are spotted, such as Rockaway Beach in New York and Horseneck Beach in Massachusetts.

Luck of the draw

While it may seem abnormal for one area to have a cluster of shark encounters, that’s not how Mr. Naylor sees it. He said what happened on Long Island last month occurs every year somewhere in the world.

“Every year there’s a different part of the world where the shark’s food source is close in to shore,” Mr. Naylor said. “A couple of years ago it was New Caledonia, before then it was Réunion off the Indian Ocean. Often it’s Western Australia with white sharks.”

Mr. Naylor added that while he can’t predict the future, the historical trends show this year’s string of attacks isn’t likely to be the new normal at Long Island beaches.

“We might see a spate with shark bites and then none at all,” Mr. Naylor said. “If you tell someone in Long Island that it’s nothing unusual, they’ll say, ‘Oh contraire, it’s very different.’ That’s because they’re looking at the problem locally and looking at this in rapid succession.”

From 2012 to 2019, the world saw an average of 79 unprovoked shark bites per year, according to the International Shark Attack File. Ten or fewer people have died from shark attacks every year since 2012, with the annual average before the pandemic at around five fatalities worldwide. There were 57 unprovoked bites in 2020 and 73 last year, but researchers say COVID-19 may have affected the number of beachgoers in those years. About 60% of shark attacks in the U.S. occur in Florida.

According to the International Shark Attack File, the risk of dying in a shark attack in the U.S. is more than 1 in 4.3 million — compared to the 1 in approximately 79,000 chance of dying by a lightning strike. Rip currents, which killed an average of 36 people worldwide from 2004 to 2013, are much more dangerous than sharks. And drowning remains the largest risk for swimmers, as nearly 4,000 people in the U.S. die from drowning every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The question comes down to risk,” Mr. Lowe said. “Your safety isn’t guaranteed, but you have a higher chance of drowning at a beach.”

• Jacob Calvin Meyer can be reached at jmeyer@washingtontimes.com.