Arizona is trying to figure out how a makeshift border wall of two massive shipping containers was dislodged shortly after its installation last weekend.

Construction workers near Yuma told a Univision Noticias reporter they believed strong winds knocked over the containers, which are part of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s attempt to plug a 1,000-foot gap along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Ducey administration suspects foul play and gave photos to The Washington Examiner that show dents and tears in the bottom of the containers which could not be caused by wind.

“The idea that it was a weather-related event seems unlikely,” Mr. Ducey’s spokesman, C.J. Karamargin, told the outlet. “These things weigh 8,800 pounds. There were two of them together — 8,800 pounds is basically the weight of a Ford F-450. We have a lot of strong winds in Arizona. You don’t see a lot of Ford F-450s flying around when we have strong winds.”

Workers started the project last Friday and discovered the toppled containers around midnight Monday. The dislodged containers had not been bolted down and welded like the others.

Mr. Karamargin defended the makeshift border wall and said the state will fix the toppled portion.

“The attempt to slow us down that happened late Sunday with these containers being knocked or pulled over, that will not deter us,” he said. “Workers are on the scene right now doing the job that the governor has asked them to do, and they’re going to continue to do it.”

