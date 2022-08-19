The Democratic National Committee launched a seven-figure ad campaign Friday to promote President Biden’s tax and climate bill as the party tries to flip a difficult midterm season in its favor after legislative wins.

The campaign features nationwide ads on cable television, gas station advertisements and digital platforms. It will run print, digital, and radio spots on outlets focused on minorities and certain ethnic groups.

A 30-second nationwide ad contrasts Democratic provisions that allow Medicare to negotiate down the cost of certain prescription drugs for the first time with GOP efforts to restrict abortion after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision.

“Joe Biden and Democrats took on Big Pharma and Big Oil — the American people won, and powerful special interests lost. Their plan lowers the costs of prescription drugs and health care for American families,” the ad says. “Extreme MAGA Republicans want to jeopardize Social Security and Medicare. Take us backward on abortion, with no exceptions for rape or incest. And they ALL said no to lower costs for American families.”

The Biden administration is launching a full-court press to win over public opinion as Democrats face an uncertain midterm season.

Prognosticators say the GOP has a good chance to win back the House as Mr. Biden and his allies are dogged by inflation and sagging approval numbers. The evenly divided Senate is also up for grabs.

Vice President Kamala Harris served as a tie-breaking vote to pass the Democrats’ major bill in the Senate earlier this month. The House relied on its Democratic majority to get it through Congress.

Besides drug-price negotiation, the bill establishes a minimum corporate tax, imposes sweeping climate provisions and extends super-sized Obamacare subsidies through 2025.

Republicans rejected the bill, saying it will supercharge inflation and impose taxes when businesses can ill-afford it.

The GOP also slammed an influx of funding for the Internal Revenue Service that will let the agency hire thousands of new employees, including auditors who are expected to comb over returns and bring in more revenue for the government.

