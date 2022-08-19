WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. — A tanker truck hauling gasoline through Yellowstone National Park rolled over and spilled an estimated 4,800 gallons (22,000 liters) of unleaded fuel on Friday.

Officials were investigating whether any fuel entered an area creek.

Park officials said the driver of the truck lost control prior to the early morning accident along Highway 191, which runs through the western side of the park near the Montana-Wyoming border.

No injuries were reported and it was not immediately known if any fuel entered Grayling Creek, a small waterway that flows from the Gallatin Mountains and drains into Montana’s Hebgen Lake.

One lane of the highway remained closed Friday evening and cleanup efforts were ongoing.