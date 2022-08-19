So much for a Republican wave, at least in the U.S. Senate.

Democratic candidates running in the most critical Senate races of the midterm elections appear to have captured the momentum from Republicans, climbing ahead in polling and sending a warning to GOP leaders that the so-called red wave isn’t reaching the doors of the U.S. Senate.

In Pennsylvania, Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz is struggling to gain traction against Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who has managed to define the celebrity doctor as a rich carpetbagger who doesn’t even know how many houses he owns.

In Wisconsin, incumbent Republican Ron Johnson is falling further behind his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. A new Marquette University Law School poll shows Mr. Barnes with a 7-point lead.

Georgia’s Senate polls show Republican candidate Herschel Walker unable to surpass incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock amid criticism the former football star lacks political polish and command of the issues compared to Mr. Warnock, who has maintained a small but consistent lead for weeks.

Polling in Arizona, some of it conducted by partisan political action committees, shows incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leading Trump-endorsed GOP opponent Blake Masters by up to 16 points, while the more reliable polling in Nevada shows Democratic incumbent Cathy Cortez Masto leading Republican challenger Alam Laxalt by 3 points.

The summer polling results have prompted top race analysts to revise their predictions for November, and the news is bleak for the GOP.

Once favored to win back the majority in the Senate amid a wave of dissatisfaction with President Biden and Democratic governance, it’s now looking more likely that Republicans could lose seats and solidify the bare majority Democrats now hold.

Cook Political Report, which provides a nonpartisan analysis of House and Senate races, downgraded the chances of the GOP flipping the Senate from “at least 60%” to a toss-up, with the possibility Democrats will add to their existing majority.

Senate Republican races are struggling in contrast to the House GOP, which is poised to retake the majority by perhaps as many as two dozen seats.

Cook Political’s Senate analyst Jessica Taylor, explaining the Senate GOP downgrade in an Aug. 18 update, said “weak, divisive candidates in many key races” may be to blame, and that Republican insiders now fear that “despite a favorable political climate and history that shows they should be able to net at least one seat to break up the 50-50 logjam — their efforts to win back Senate control will fall short even as Republicans easily flip the House.”

Republicans had pinned their hopes on Mr. Oz in Pennsylvania to hold onto the seat in the wake of GOP Sen. Pat Toomey’s retirement. But despite an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Mr. Oz is struggling to win over voters in Pennsylvania, where the vast majority of residents were born and raised in the state and may be put off by his outsider candidacy and celebrity status.

The former heart surgeon and talk show host was ridiculed on social media last week after posting a video in a supermarket in which he complained about the high cost of vegetables needed for a crudite.

The Fetterman campaign mocked him over the video and used it to raise $500,000 in 24 hours.

Later in the week, the two candidates engaged in a Twitter fight about Mr. Oz’s many houses.

Mr. Fetterman tweeted the price tag and photos of each of the 10 homes owned by Mr. Oz after Mr. Oz said he owned only two houses. Mr. Oz then mocked Mr. Fetterman for relying on his parents for financial help until he was nearly 50 years old, but it was Mr. Fetterman who ultimately prevailed in the Twitter spat, portraying Mr. Oz as uber-rich and out of touch with middle-class voters.

“I think the Oz campaign in Pennsylvania has made a big strategic blunder in that they’ve allowed themselves to be defined by Fetterman,” said Berwood Yost, director of the Center for Opinion Research at Franklin and Marshall College.

In Florida, Republicans were jolted by a University of North Florida poll released on Aug. 16 that showed Democrat Rep. Val Demings, leading incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio by 4 points in her bid to block him from a third term. A February poll showed Rubio up by 7 points.

Ms. Demings has been running on a pro-law enforcement, tough-on-crime platform, airing television and online ads touting her experience as the Orlando police chief.

Mason-Dixon polling director Brad Coker said the UNF online poll could be less reliable than polls taken by live or automated callers and is likely skewed toward Democrats. He doesn’t believe the GOP has to worry about losing a Senate seat in Florida, despite the grim forecast for Republicans in other key states.

“Given the GOP’s new 200,000 voter registration advantage in the state, Biden’s low approval rating, continued inflation and economic worries and a huge majority saying the country is on the ‘wrong track’, I don’t see any Democratic breakthroughs in Florida come November,” Mr. Coker said.

Democrats won the Senate majority in 2021 following a bruising special election in Georgia that unexpectedly elected two Democrats to the Senate.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, was hopeful earlier this year that Republicans would win back enough seats in 2022 to quickly regain the gavel.

Republicans need a net gain of one seat in November to take back the majority.

On Tuesday, however, Mr. McConnell sounded far less optimistic in remarks he made to the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, NBC News reported.

“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate,” Mr. McConnell said. “Senate races are just different. They’re statewide. Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”

