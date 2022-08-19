A Florida woman died in the hospital Thursday after being struck by lightning while standing outside a school with her child and dog.

An 18-year-old woman unrelated to the victim was also struck by the lightning.

The child and dog involved with the strike received medical assistance and are “doing fine,” according to a statement from the Winter Springs Police Department. The mother’s second child is being cared for, Orlando’s Spectrum News 13 reported.

The victims were standing near a tree close to Keeth Elementary School in Winter Springs, Florida, where the woman was waiting for her other child to get out of school.

Seminole County Public Schools reported that a sudden storm suspended dismissal procedures.

Vanessa Torres was also waiting to pick her child up from Keeth Elementary when the storm came.

“I just had no idea what was happening yet. There was lightning and thunder all on top of us,” Ms. Torres told Spectrum News 13.

She knew something was wrong when she noticed first responders rushing past her. “It was scary. At that point, all the moms are calling each other,” she said.

Fellow parent Joe White noted that bystanders leaped into action once they noticed what had happened.

“It sounds kind of cliché, but you just wanted to help. People were down. Call 911. I already had my phone out,” Mr. White told WESH-TV.

The injured 18-year-old woman initially left the scene thinking she was fine, but later called an ambulance and was taken to the hospital. She is expected to recover, according to officials cited by the TV news outlet.

