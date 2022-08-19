Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest mountain standing 19,300 feet above sea level, now has broadband internet access for climbers and tourists as of Tuesday.

The network has been set up at 12,200 feet, and Tanzanian Information Minister Nape Nnauye announced that the internet access would be extended to the summit by the end of the year.

“Tourists can now communicate worldwide from the summit of the mountain. It will also enhance the safety of mountain climbers and porters,” Mr. Nnauye said at the announcement, according to Kenyan newspaper The EastAfrican.

Today Up on Mount Kilimanjaro: I am hoisting high-speed INTERNET COMMUNICATIONS (BROADBAND) on the ROOF OF AFRICA. Tourists can now communicate worldwide from the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro. WE ARE GOING TO UHURU PEAK 5880 Meters Above Sea Level!#royaltourcompliment #royaltour pic.twitter.com/jXqGoWCBjU — Nape Moses Nnauye (@Nnauye_Nape) August 16, 2022

Visitors to Mount Kilimanjaro will now be able to document their travels and travails on social media in real time, but the Wi-Fi also helps keep them safer and better able to contact help if needed.

“Previously, it was a bit dangerous for visitors and porters who had to operate without Internet,” Mr. Nnauye said at the announcement event, according to Agence France-Presse.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.