An unnamed traveler is not loving it after having to pay a $1,874 fine for bringing undeclared McDonald’s food with him on a flight to Australia.

Australia has introduced new biosecurity rules after an Indonesian foot-and-mouth disease outbreak spread to the tourist hub island of Bali.

The passenger brought two sausage and egg McMuffins and a ham croissant onboard with him for his flight from Indonesia into Australia’s Darwin Airport in the north of the country closest to Indonesia last week. A trained detection dog uncovered his deception and revealed his saved snacks.

In a statement, Australian Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt wrote that “This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger ever has, this fine is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali, but I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia’s strict biosecurity measures.”

While Indonesia’s foot-and-mouth disease outbreak poses no risk to humans, it does jeopardize Australia’s lucrative livestock industries.

In cloven-hoofed animals, the disease can cause blisters and lesions that prevent animals from eating and in some cases cause lameness and death. Mass culls of infected animals would be necessary.

In early July, Fiona Simson, president of Australia’s National Farmers’ Federation, told CNN that “The impacts on farmers if foot and mouth gets in are too gut-wrenching to even contemplate. But it’s not just about farmers. Wiping $80 billion off Australia’s GDP would be an economic disaster for everyone.”

To prevent such an outbreak, Australia’s new government announced biosecurity measures, including detection dogs and sanitation foot mats at airports, last month.

