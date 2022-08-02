President Biden remains fever-free and in good spirits but his loose cough returned Tuesday as he battles the rebound effect that some people experience after taking a leading antiviral pill for COVID-19.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Mr. Biden’s antigen test remained positive on Tuesday morning.

The president tested negative four times last week after completing his course of Pfizer’s Paxlovid drug, only to test positive again on Saturday.

Dr. O’Connor said the “rebound positivity” wasn’t too alarming since other recipients of Paxlovid have experienced the same thing.

Mr. Biden’s blood pressure, breathing rate and oxygen levels remain normal and his lungs are clear.

A “bit of a return of a loose cough” is the only development in Dr. O’Connor’s daily memo of the president’s condition.

Dr. O’Connor said Mr. Biden, 79, will continue his strict isolation in the White House residence in case he is contagious.

Mr. Biden has maintained his work schedule from isolation, even announcing late Monday a drone strike that killed a major al Qaeda leader.

