Deputies in San Bernardino County, California, seized 19 bricks of cocaine last week, weighing almost 42 pounds and worth around $700,000 on the street.

The deputies were investigating a report of hand-to-hand drug sales in Grand Terrace and followed a lead by contacting suspect Ulises Solis-Diaz at around 6:17 p.m. Friday.

According to a statement Monday from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Mr. Diaz had active warrants and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

This prompted a search that uncovered fentanyl pills, ammunition, a lockpicking tool often used in car break-ins, and a key to a second vehicle, police said.

In the second car, according to the Department, deputies found the big stash: 19 bricks of cocaine. Law enforcement also found scales, further corroborating reports of drug sales in the area.

Mr. Diaz was placed under arrest on suspicion of possession of narcotics with the intention to sell.

He “was booked into the Central Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of $2,050,000 bail,” the sheriff’s department wrote.

