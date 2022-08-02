Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, New York Democrat, said Tuesday night that she doesn’t think President Biden will run for a second term in 2024.

“I don’t believe he’s running for re-election,” Ms. Maloney said during a NY1 primary debate for New York’s 12th Congressional District against Rep. Jerry Nadler and lawyer Suraj Patel.

The moderator had asked whether the president should run again.

Asked the same question, Mr. Nadler said it’s “too early to say.” He said it wasn’t helpful to the Democratic Party to focus on the 2024 presidential race before the midterm elections.

The comments by two veteran Democratic lawmakers came after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted repeatedly in recent days that Mr. Biden will run for re-election.

Mr. Biden’s poll numbers are plummeting, among the lowest ever for a modern president at this point in his term, as inflation hit its highest level in more than 40 years.

Polls show a majority of Democratic voters don’t want him to run again.

