A Chicago-area hospital system could pay more than $10 million for denying employees religious accommodations to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to a proposed settlement negotiation pending before an Illinois federal court.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs claim this is the first class-action settlement over religious discrimination and the COVID-19 vaccines. A judge will hold a hearing to review the payout by NorthShore University HealthSystem later this month.

More than a dozen employees sued in October, alleging a violation of civil rights after the company refused to give religious accommodations to those seeking an opt-out from its COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued last year.

“Let this case be a warning to employers that violated Title VII. It is especially significant and gratifying that this first classwide COVID settlement protects health care workers. Health-care workers are heroes who daily give their lives to protect and treat their patients. They are needed now more than ever,” said Mat Staver, founder of Liberty Counsel which represented the employees.

The class size, depending on the judge’s decision to certify the class and approve the settlement, could be more than 500 employees who were either forced into taking the shot against their religious beliefs — or who refused to do so and were terminated.

Under the potential settlement agreement, NorthShore University HealthSystem will pay more than $10.3 million in damages, change its policy to allow for religious accommodations from vaccinations, and give employees who were terminated 90 days to reapply and get hired back on the job.

Colette Urban, a spokesperson for NorthShore University HealthSystem, said the company continues to support vaccinations.

“We continue to support system-wide, evidence-based vaccination requirements for everyone who works at NorthShore — Edward-Elmhurst Health and thank our team members for helping to keep our communities safe,” the company’s statement read. “The settlement reflects implementation of a new systemwide vaccine policy which will include accommodation for team members with approved exemptions, including former employees who are rehired.”

The case is pending before Judge John F. Kness, a Trump appointee, for the Northern District of Illinois.

