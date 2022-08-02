Apparently pop diva Demi Lovato is also pronoun-fluid.

The former Disney Channel star told Spout podcast host Tamara Dhia in an interview posted Monday that she has reincorporated “she/her” after updating her pronouns last year on Instagram to “they/them.”

Asked about her pronouns, Ms. Lovato replied: “Yeah, so, ‘they/them’ is — I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of ‘she/her’ again.”

“For me, I’m such a fluid person that … I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy, so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman, I didn’t feel like a man,” Ms. Lovato said on the podcast.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter added: “I just felt like a human. And that’s what they/them is about for me, it’s just about, like, feeling human at your core.”

Today, however, she said that she feels “more feminine.”

“Recently I’ve been feeling more feminine and so I’ve adopted she/her again,” Ms. Lovato said. “But I think what’s important is like, nobody’s perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect.”

Her Instagram account, which has 138 million followers, now lists her pronouns as “they/them/she/her.”

In May 2021, Ms. Lovato made headlines by announcing on Instagram that she was gender non-binary and would change her pronouns.

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” she said in the May 19, 2021, post.

She said she made the decision “after a lot of healing and self-reflective work.”

“I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson,” she added. “Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones.”

Ms. Lovato’s eighth studio album, “Holy F—,” is slated to be released Aug. 19.

