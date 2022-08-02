State Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Missouri GOP Senate race Tuesday, emerging victorious in a crowded field of candidates that included disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens and Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

Mr. Schmitt won the election a day after former President Trump announced he had endorsed “ERIC” without specifying whether he was throwing his support behind Mr. Greitens or Mr. Schmitt.

The GOP primary field quickly filled up into a 21-person race after Republican Sen. Roy Blunt announced last year he would not seek a third term. Other contenders included Rep. Billy Long and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, best known as part of the husband-wife couple who brandished their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home in 2020.

With 46% of the vote reported, Mr. Schmitt had received 45%, followed by Ms. Hartzler with 23.1%, and Mr. Greitens at 19.4%.

Mr. Greitens was seen as the most radioactive candidate in the Missouri Senate race.

He resigned as governor amid sexual misconduct allegations. Mr. Greitens denied the allegations.

Still, the political baggage came back to haunt him as Republicans were concerned that he could put the seat at risk in November.

