The Federal Aviation Administration is asking for public comments on the minimum size of passenger seats on airplanes.

The agency noted that Congress directed the FAA in 2018 to “issue such rules for minimum dimensions for passenger seats,” and it is seeking passenger input on the size of seats that are “necessary for passenger safety.”

The FAA particularly homed in on how seat dimensions affected the evacuation of aircraft.

“The FAA is not requesting comments regarding matters unrelated to the agency’s determination under section 577, such as how the dimensions of passenger seats might relate to passenger comfort or convenience,” the agency said.

Passengers, however, remain very concerned with how seat size relates to comfort and convenience.

Paul Hudson, president of the group FlyersRights.org, told USA Today that “seats have continued to shrink by some airlines, and people are continuing to get larger.”

“Our estimate is that only 20% of the population can reasonably fit in these seats now. … There are serious health and safety issues when you’re put in cramped conditions for hours on end,” he said.

Rep. Steve Cohen, Tennessee Democrat who serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, supported the language in the 2018 bill that called on the FAA to designate a minimum seat size.

“The seats have gotten smaller and smaller and smaller and it’s been pretty apparent to the naked eye and the traveling public that airplanes aren’t safe if there’s an emergency,” he told USA Today.

The request for comments is scheduled to be published in the federal register on Wednesday, starting a 90-day submission period.

Public comments can be made via the Internet at regulations.gov, by fax at 202-493-2251, or by mail at Docket Operations, M-30; U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), 1200 New Jersey Avenue SE, Room W12-140, West Building Ground Floor, Washington, DC 20590-0001.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.