Tudor Dixon won the GOP gubernatorial nomination in Michigan Tuesday night, setting her on a crash course with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election.

Ms. Dixon, a former conservative commentator and television host endorsed by former President Trump, was a relative unknown when she entered the race.

But things started to break her way earlier this year after more well-known GOP gubernatorial candidates were kept off the ballot for submitting nominating petitions that contained forged signatures.

Ms. Dixon also got a late-innings boost from Mr. Trump, who endorsed her bid over the final days of the race.

The contest also featured Kevin Rinke and Garrett Soldano.

With 21% of the estimated vote reported, the Associated Press called the race for Ms. Dixon, who had received 41.2% of the vote. Mr. Rinke had 20.3% and Mr. Soldano, 18.7%.

Michigan is a perennial battleground state.

Ms. Whitmer is running for a second term. The 50-year-old has been viewed as a rising star in the Democratic Party — so much so that President Biden vetted her as a possible running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

Republicans, however, have hammered Ms. Whitmer over her handling of the coronavirus.

Govs. Doug Ducey of Arizona and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, co-chairs of the Republican Governors Association, said Ms. Whitmer is in for a fight.

“Michigan voters sent a clear message tonight that they are fed up with Gretchen Whitmer’s rampant hypocrisy, complete disregard for transparency, and failed agenda which is making it harder for families to make ends meet,” they said. “We couldn’t be more excited to support Tudor Dixon this fall to end Whitmer’s disastrous tenure.”

