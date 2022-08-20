CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee high school football game was halted when gunshots were fired on the school campus, the local sheriff’s office said.

No injuries were reported and three suspects were detained - one adult and two juveniles, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies found a firearm, recovered bullet shell casings and seized at least one vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The game at West Creek High School was halted in the third quarter Friday night, and people in the stadium were told to shelter in place on the field before being allowed to leave once the school’s campus was secured, The Leaf Chronicle reported.

Deputies saw a vehicle with an open trunk traveling above the posted speed limit in the school’s parking lot before hearing and seeing the shots fired, the sheriff’s office said. The deputies called for assistance and the responding patrol officers stopped the vehicle, the release said.

Multiple sheriff’s deputies along with Clarksville Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the incident.

The sheriff’s office said additional deputies are regularly assigned at school-sponsored sporting events like the football game Friday night.

“This is especially helpful when situations transpire or become aggravated and we are already on scene,” the release said.