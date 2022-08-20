The Chicken Big Mac, which sold out in 10 days after being released in Britain, is coming to select Miami locations later this month.

The sandwich, which trades the two burgers for two chicken patties, pivots McDonald’s corporate strategy to poultry.

“We’ve got some great global equities already in our McNuggets and with McChicken, but we also have some equities in McCrispy and McSpicy that we think we’ve got an opportunity to do more with globally,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said in the company’s second-quarter earnings call, transcribed by Seeking Alpha.

The Chicken Big Mac was the chain’s most popular launch in Britain and Ireland ever, according to CNN Business.

McDonald’s said in a statement to CNN Business that the company is “always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love,” but also stressed that the Chicken Big Mac, in America as overseas, will be a test item available only for a limited time.

In February, the chain happily noted the high demand from consumers in the British Isles when they ran out of supplies.

“We have been delighted by our customers’ reaction to the limited edition Chicken Big Mac. The demand has been incredible and we simply cannot keep up,” a spokesman for McDonald’s UK and Ireland told Business Insider at the time.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.