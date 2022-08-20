Texas inmate Yeshmel Wright faces the possibility of a life sentence in federal prison after being charged and arrested as part of a 42-person conspiracy to drone drop drugs and contraband into prison.

Wright is specifically “charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana,” according to a press release from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Wright was named in the 11-count indictment of the 42 conspirators on Feb. 9; he appeared in federal court in front of Judge Christine Nowak this week.

Wright and his co-conspirators allegedly used drones to airdrop contraband, including heroin, meth, synthetic marijuana, and cellphones into TDCJ facilities.

The seizure of the conspirator’s items recovered “multiple kilograms of methamphetamine, heroin, “M30” fentanyl pills, and synthetic marijuana. Additionally, approximately $150,000 in cash, jewelry and vehicles have been seized,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas.

“I hope this indictment resonates with others who may want to smuggle contraband into our secure facilities,” TCDJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said in the agency’s press release.

Wright was initially sentenced to 30 years in state prison for aggravated robbery and 8 years for burglary of a habitation out of Dallas County in 2009.

