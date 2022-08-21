The majority of voters say investigations into potential wrongdoing by former President Donald Trump should continue but also express concern about the country’s future.

In an NBC News poll released Sunday, 57% of respondents expressed support for the probes to continue, while three-quarters said the country is headed in the wrong direction and 58% said America’s best days are in the past.

The survey, conducted Aug. 12-16 in the days following the FBI search of Mr. Trump’s South Florida home, presented negatives and positives for both parties ahead of the midterm elections in which Democrats are poised to lose seats in Congress.

In addition to the FBI search that uncovered classified documents, Mr. Trump is being investigated in Georgia for his efforts to overturn that state’s 2020 election results, and New York is probing alleged tax wrongdoing by his organization.

The poll was conducted among 1,000 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.