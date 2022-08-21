Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky dismissed criticism Sunday of his party by fellow Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, saying they are out of touch with voters.

Of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2020, riot at the U.S. Capitol, only two won their primaries, four lost and four are retiring.

Notably, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming lost her primary last week to a Trump-backed challenger.

“I think it goes to show that … these congressional seats do not belong to politicians in Washington,” Mr. Barr told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “These seats belong to the American people, and there is a massive, massive disconnect between the priorities of politicians in Washington and the concerns of the American people.”

He cited the rising costs of everyday goods as Americans’ main concern, not those “who obsess about the past” and “are not in touch with the American people.”

Ms. Cheney is vice chair of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

“Not once have any of my constituents, Republican or Democrat, talked about the 2020 election, Jan. 6, the committee in Washington or any of these issues,” Mr. Barr said. “They’re talking about not being able to afford putting food on the table, putting gas in their trucks, and not being able to see their grandson again because he died of a fentanyl overdose because we don’t have control over our southern border.”

