Buses loaded with 140 migrants arrived Sunday in New York City, the largest one-day arrival since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began transporting them to the Northeast.

A spokeswoman for New York City Mayor Eric Adams told CNN that three buses arrived at Port Authority at 6:45 a.m. Sunday and offloaded a mix of families and individuals, including about 10 children.

They were provided food, water and clothing. Bilingual lawyers were on hand to answer questions about seeking asylum, and the city provided vans to shuttle migrants to hotels and shelters.

Mr. Abbott, a Republican, has been busing the migrants to other states to highlight a lack of border enforcement under President Biden.

“Texas has also bused over 7,000 migrants to our nation’s capital since April and over 900 migrants to New York City since August 5,” Mr. Abbott said Friday in a release. “The busing mission is providing much-needed relief to our overwhelmed border communities.”

Mr. Adams and others have accused Mr. Abbott of using migrants as pawns in a political fight with Mr. Biden but the governor says the migrants have gone to other places voluntarily and signed waivers of consent.

Mr. Abbott says it is important for other parts of the country to understand what border states deal with on a daily basis in trying to take in new arrivals.

