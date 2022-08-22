Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday he plans to step down from his post at the National Institutes of Health in December after decades of leading the government’s infectious disease research and becoming the face of the COVID-19 pandemic response — often with polarizing results — across two administrations.

Dr. Fauci has led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, during the Reagan administration. He steered the nation through HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Zika crises before becoming a household name after the coronavirus hit.

“I came to know him as a dedicated public servant, and a steady hand with wisdom and insight honed over decades at the forefront of some of our most dangerous and challenging public health crises,” said President Biden, who noted his decision to elevate Dr. Fauci as his chief medical adviser. “In that role, I’ve been able to call him at any hour of the day for his advice as we’ve tackled this once-in-a-generation pandemic. His commitment to the work is unwavering, and he does it with an unparalleled spirit, energy, and scientific integrity.”

A trusted New York-accented voice for many in the scientific community, he drew ire from President Trump and many conservative leaders for advising stay-at-home policies and other precautions during the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr. Trump accused him of flip-flopping on key advice, including whether masks would be necessary to box out the virus in early 2020.

House Republicans, who are rising ahead of the midterm elections, likely would have pulled him in for intense hearings if they retake control of the chamber.

Some pundits said Dr. Fauci, who did not shy away from media during his tenure, was a bit over-exposed in the media and became a polarizing figure because he was often asked to predict what the wily virus what do or wade into difficult societal decisions that should have made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden officials said Dr. Fauci will leave office with his reputation intact.

“This is a decision we all knew would eventually come but hoped never would,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said. “As HHS Secretary, I am privileged to know Dr. Fauci professionally and personally and deeply admire his decades of public service that have undoubtedly improved the health of millions of people globally.”

