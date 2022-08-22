A clothing store in Beverly Hills, California, has banned face masks due to difficulties in identifying robbery suspects.

Staffers at Kitson’s have said they’ve noticed a growing number of people coming to the store who are looking to shoplift while wearing face masks, KTLA reported. Some people have also worn masks at the store while harassing or assaulting others.

“The mask mandate may have begun as a health precaution but we believe it is now being used by some people for nefarious purposes. To that end, we enacted our own mandate of sorts,” Fraser Ross said in a statement, according to KTTV in Los Angeles. “We do not allow the wearing of masks in the store during regular business hours.”

Mr. Fraser added that people who want to wear masks can set up an appointment for a “personal shopping experience” or can make their purchases online.

The masks have hurt the store’s ability to describe suspects when reporting crimes to the police.

“We definitely have security guards at all of our stores and we’ve installed high-security cameras, but [the mask] covers their face, the most important part of their face that we need to use when showing the police,” sales associate Santos Hemenway told KTTV.

Mr. Hemenway said a spate of robberies hitting other stores nearby has forced some to shut down.

