Two Wisconsin youths claimed the top prize Sunday for the kids and teen divisions in this year’s USA Mullet Championship.

Cayden Kershaw, an incoming senior at Wausau West High School, and 8-year-old Emmit Bailey from Menomonie, made the Badger State this year’s kings of “business in the front, party in the back.”

Emmit will take home $2,500 in prize money for his luscious locks which were paired with a faux hawk up top.

Cayden was awarded $1,000 for winning the teen title with a more classic-looking mullet. The teen said on Twitter that he will donate his winnings to Peyton’s Promise, a food bank based in Wisconsin.

It wasn’t a close competition for Emmit after he made the top 25 finalists out of a pool of nearly 700 entrants.

The “Mullet Boy” won his competition with 9,896 votes — roughly 1,400 more than the second-place finisher.

That wasn’t quite the case for Cayden.

The high schooler squeaked out a win overcoming Fisher Monds from Hilliard, Florida, by just a 3,215-3,196 margin. The teen pool was considerably smaller, with about 80 initial entrants being slimmed down to 11 finalists.

Voting was conducted on the Mullet Championship’s Facebook page. Contestants posted a photo of what their ‘do looks like from the front, side and back.

Fear not, adults — you have until the end of the month to submit your entries. Just make sure those Kentucky Waterfalls and Beaver Tails are extension and wig-free.

