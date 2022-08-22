The union for the Seattle Fire Department is asking for help after it said firefighters have experienced dozens of attacks from the city’s homeless population over the past couple of months.

Kenny Stuart, president of Seattle Fire Fighters Union IAFF Local 27, submitted letters to Seattle’s City Council last month documenting the attacks, which multiple outlets are just now reporting.

The union said the violence has been going on since April.

The letter details how one firefighter was hit by a large rock while trying to extinguish an encampment fire in July.

Another encampment fire in June saw responding firefighters threatened by the homeless inhabitants with weapons, including a steel rebar club.

A female firefighter was kicked in her genitals and slapped by vagrants in separate incidents as well, according to the letter.

And when firefighters responded to a medical call, the patient began chasing the crew members in an attempt to stab them with a sharp object.

“Seattle Fire Fighters are not trained or empowered to mitigate violent Individuals, and it is not conducive to our mission,” Mr. Stuart reportedly wrote in the letter dated July 26.

“This violence must be proactively mitigated through policies and actions of our elected officials, law enforcement, and leaders within the Seattle Fire Department,” Mr. Stuart continued.

Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement to KNWN that the city is “continuing to work with urgency and compassion” to address the city’s homelessness crisis.

In a separate statement provided to the outlet, Seattle City Council member Lisa Herbold said, “I unequivocally condemn acts of violence and I support the safety of all in public service, especially first responders who put themselves in harm’s way.”

KNWN said the most recent incident reported was on Aug. 18.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.