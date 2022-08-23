A set of 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks were exposed after a river at Dinosaur Valley National Park dried up due to extreme drought.

The tracks were left by the dinosaur species known as Acrocanthosaurus and Sauroposeidon, which in adulthood would have stood around 15 and 60 feet tall, respectively.

Extreme heat and drought have plagued more than 60% of Texas for months. These conditions, which push temperatures into the triple digits, caused rivers in Dinosaur Valley to dry up in most places.

During normal conditions, the tracks are buried not only under the river but under heavy sediment as well. The exposure of the tracks allows park staff to record the find before the river returns. Dinosaur Valley staff expect the tracks to be buried again once rain returns to the park.

“While these newer dinosaur tracks were visible for a brief amount of time, it brought about the wonder and excitement about finding new dinosaur tracks at the park,” Dinosaur Valley Park spokeswoman Stephanie Salinas told CNN.

The dino tracks are the latest in a series of discoveries due to falling water levels. The heavy heat and drought conditions in the U.S. led to the discovery of five sets of human remains in Lake Mead, Utah.

The rest of the world has experienced the same phenomenon. World War II-era German warships were discovered in the receding Danube river this week.

