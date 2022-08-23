Rep. Jerry Nadler prevailed Tuesday in a bitter primary slugfest for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 12th Congressional District seat, defeating fellow veteran lawmaker Carolyn Maloney in one of the most closely watched congressional primaries of the year.

The two House members, both of them committee chairs, were forced into competing against each other for a spot on the November ballot after New York lost a House seat and redrew congressional district lines earlier this year.

With 45% of the vote counted, Mr. Nadler decisively defeated Mrs. Maloney, getting 56% of the vote to her 25%.

