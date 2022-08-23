House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleaded guilty Tuesday to driving under the influence and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.

The court’s method of calculating jail time, however, allowed Paul Pelosi to avoid any more time in the clink for the misdemeanor conviction stemming from him crashing a car in Napa Valley wine country.

Mr. Pelosi already served two days in jail and got good behavior credit for another two days. He is scheduled to work eight hours in the court’s work program instead of spending the remaining day behind bars, Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga said.

Mr. Pelosi has to attend a three-month drinking driver class. He also is required to install an ignition interlock device, which prevents users from being able to start their vehicle after drinking alcohol. He also has to pay $7,000 in fines.

Mr. Pelosi was arrested in Napa County on May 28. A DUI test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .082%, just over the legal limit.

— This story is based in part on wire reports.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.