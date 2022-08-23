A new poll finds abortion gaining ground on the economy as a top voting issue for Americans in November’s midterms.

The Pew Research Center reported on Tuesday that 56% of all registered voters say abortion is “very important” to their midterm vote.

That’s up from 43% in March, two months before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The poll found that 71% of Democrats consider abortion their top voting issue, tied with gun control. Health care led the way for them, with 77% of Democrats calling it their top voting issue.

Among all voters, 77% say the economy is their top issue, including 90% of Republicans and 67% of Democrats. Only 41% of Republicans call abortion a top issue in the election.

Pew also reported that fewer voters from both parties are mentioning foreign policy, energy and COVID-19 as major issues.

The poll found that 37% of Americans approve of and 60% disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job performance as president. That’s unchanged from his 37% approval rating in July and slightly lower than Donald Trump’s 40% job approval rating at this point in the 2018 midterm elections.

But fewer voters in both parties say Biden will be a factor in their midterm vote, according to the poll.

Pew Research Center surveyed 7,647 members of its American Trends Panel — including 5,681 registered voters — on Aug. 1-14. The margin of error for all respondents to the web-based poll was plus or minus 1.7 percentage points.

