Tuesday, August 23, 2022

New York City police said Monday they are searching for three women accused of robbing two street vendors of clothes in the Bronx on Aug. 12.

At around 3:30 p.m., the two vendors had set up their stand close to Yankee Stadium when they were approached by the three women.

The women apparently started off with a racist salvo.

“‘Go back to Mexico!’ I don’t say nothing, I don’t do nothing,” one of the vendors, who wished to remain anonymous, recounted to WNBC-TV, a New York City NBC affiliate.

The three women then brandished a knife at the two males before taking the property, police said in a statement on Twitter.

The suspects fled on foot, and the vendors refused medical assistance at the scene.

“You don’t know why they do it,” one of the vendors told WNBC-TV.

