New York City police said Monday they are searching for three women accused of robbing two street vendors of clothes in the Bronx on Aug. 12.
At around 3:30 p.m., the two vendors had set up their stand close to Yankee Stadium when they were approached by the three women.
The women apparently started off with a racist salvo.
“‘Go back to Mexico!’ I don’t say nothing, I don’t do nothing,” one of the vendors, who wished to remain anonymous, recounted to WNBC-TV, a New York City NBC affiliate.
The three women then brandished a knife at the two males before taking the property, police said in a statement on Twitter.
The suspects fled on foot, and the vendors refused medical assistance at the scene.
“You don’t know why they do it,” one of the vendors told WNBC-TV.