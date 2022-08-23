New York City police said Monday they are searching for three women accused of robbing two street vendors of clothes in the Bronx on Aug. 12.

At around 3:30 p.m., the two vendors had set up their stand close to Yankee Stadium when they were approached by the three women.

The women apparently started off with a racist salvo.

“‘Go back to Mexico!’ I don’t say nothing, I don’t do nothing,” one of the vendors, who wished to remain anonymous, recounted to WNBC-TV, a New York City NBC affiliate.

The three women then brandished a knife at the two males before taking the property, police said in a statement on Twitter.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: Know them? On 8/12/22 at approx. 3:30 PM, in front of 728 River Ave in the Bronx, the three suspects approached a 38-year-old male and a 37-year-old male, displayed a knife, then removed property before fleeing. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/n7WQHVCFEF — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 22, 2022

The suspects fled on foot, and the vendors refused medical assistance at the scene.

“You don’t know why they do it,” one of the vendors told WNBC-TV.

