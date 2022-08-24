Homeland Security announced a new regulation Wednesday designed to put the DACA program for illegal immigrant “Dreamers” on firmer legal footing.

The department has gone back and conducted the thorough rulemaking that the Obama administration skipped over when it first created the program in 2012. The Biden administration hopes the step will answer the objections of several federal courts that have ruled the original program cut too many procedural corners.

Issuing a formal regulation makes it more difficult for a future administration to erase the program.

But the new policy does not address more fundamental questions about such a broad categorical grant of tentative legal status to hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants. Those questions could still end up sinking the program in the courts.

President Biden said of the move, “We are fulfilling our commitment to preserve and strengthen DACA by finalizing a rule that will reinforce protections, like work authorization, that allow Dreamers to live more freely and to invest in their communities more fully.”

“I will do everything within my power to protect Dreamers, but Congressional Republicans should stop blocking a bill that provides a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers,” the president said. “It is not only the right thing to do, it is also the smart thing to do for our economy and our communities.”

SEE ALSO: DHS board shoots down Mayorkas’ disinformation board

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the new regulation, which spans more than 400 pages, protects “young people who contribute so much to our communities and our country.”

“Today, we are taking another step to do everything in our power to preserve and fortify DACA, an extraordinary program that has transformed the lives of so many Dreamers,” he said.

The announcement comes 10 years after DACA first took effect on Aug. 15, 2012.

Over the years it has covered more than 800,000 people, and currently grants protection to about 600,000 people.

To qualify, they must have come to the U.S. under age 16, have been here at least five years and been in the country at the time DACA was first enacted, and have kept a relatively clean criminal record.

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, grants them a stay of deportation and work permits, which entitle them to some taxpayer benefits and give them a chance to deepen roots in society.

A federal court in Texas has issued an injunction against the original DACA program over legal questions, and that remains in place.

Those who already have DACA remain protected and can seek renewals of their two-year permits. But under the injunction no new permits can be issued.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com.