Finnish police said Wednesday they will no longer look into Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s conduct related to her leaked party videos.

Police in the nation’s capital of Helsinki said they received three reports about Ms. Marin’s behavior in the videos, according to Fox News Digital.

The agency began a preliminary investigation into the videos but found nothing criminal in them, according to authorities.

Videos of the prime minister partying with a group of Finnish celebrities were leaked last week.

Ms. Marin didn’t say where or when the video took place, but its presence led local media to allege that the prime minister was with people who were using hard drugs such as cocaine or amphetamines.

After facing calls to take a drug test, Ms. Marin submitted to taking one on Friday. She said that a negative test result came back Monday.

The prime minister has caught more flak this week for her lifestyle when she’s off the clock.

A photo circulating on social media showed two women kissing while posing topless in the official summer home of Finland’s prime ministers. One of the women was using a large nameplate that said “Finland” to cover her breasts.

Ms. Marin confirmed the photo’s authenticity and said that it was taken at the official residence after a music festival in July.

One of the women, who was described as a social media influencer, reportedly posted the photo. The photo has since been deleted.

“In my opinion, that photo is not appropriate, I apologize for that. That photo shouldn’t have been taken,” Ms. Marin said Tuesday, according to Finnish broadcaster YLE, The Associated Press reported.

She added that guests remained in the sauna and garden areas of the compound, though the downstairs guest bathrooms were being used.

“I do my job. I learn from this,” Ms. Marin reportedly said. “This week has not been easy. It has been difficult. But I want to believe that people look at the work we do, not what we do in our free time.”

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

