Checking a box for race on an application has become as common as giving out your email or phone number. Edward Blum wants it all to stop.

And he thinks he’s got the court case that can begin to do it.

Mr. Blum is president of Students for Fair Admissions, the group that later this year will appear before the Supreme Court in two major cases challenging the way race is factored into selecting students at Harvard University and at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He hopes the justices will make a ruling that will be felt far beyond the ivy walls of academia.

“This case may end the use of race in college admissions, but hopefully also create a road map for ending these ever-present racial classification boxes that are used in other areas of our lives such as employment and contracting,” he said in an interview with The Washington Times. “These race boxes are the pathways to discrimination.”

It’s an audacious goal, particularly at a time when race is becoming even more entrenched as the defining classification for much of American society in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020 at the hands of Minneapolis police officers and the ensuing debate over the centrality of race and discrimination in American society and history.

The justices will step into that conversation themselves on Oct. 31, when they hear Mr. Blum’s cases, among the most anticipated of the upcoming term.

He says the schools’ interest in enrolling more Black and Latino students has led to discrimination against Asian and Asian-American students, who would be a higher percentage of admissions if the schools made decisions only on objective measures such as grades and test scores.

The schools counter that diversity itself is an important part of a well-rounded education, so considering race as one of multiple factors in admissions should be allowed.

The universities say they’re on firm footing given the Supreme Court’s own precedents, including a 2003 case, Grutter v. Bollinger, where the justices in a 5-4 decision said race could be considered as long as it was “narrowly tailored.”

But Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who wrote the key opinion in that case, also put an informal time limit on how long she thought the practice should last, acknowledging that affirmative action programs clashed with the ideal of a color-blind, merit-based society.

“We expect that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today,” she wrote.

Mr. Blum’s challenge comes six years before that deadline, but he told The Times it’s past time to fix a wrongly decided case.

“Students for Fair Admissions has argued that the Grutter opinion was wrong the day it was decided, which includes the 25-year cutoff point for racial classifications and preferences. No amount of time should have been given to any university to treat applicants differently because of their skin color or ethnic heritage,” Mr. Blum said.

Persistent

This isn’t Mr. Blum’s first attempt to get the high court to rewrite the way the federal government treats race.

In 2013, he went toe-to-toe with the Obama administration and won a ruling scaling back rules implemented under the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The decision, Shelby County v. Holder, upended the decades-old system of labeling states as so racist historically that they needed prior approval from the Justice Department for any changes to voting standards and systems.

Without that ruling, states such as Georgia and Arizona would have had a much tougher time tightening some of their voting procedures following the 2020 election.

Three years before he took the voting rights case to the high court, Mr. Blum was instrumental in bringing another affirmative action case to the justices, the 2010 Fisher case, which saw the high court largely uphold the University of Texas-Austin’s affirmative action policies in a reaffirmation of the principles of the Grutter ruling.

The plaintiff in that case, high schooler Abigail Fisher, was white and claimed she was denied admission to the Texas flagship school because of racial preferences.

Mr. Blum figured he might get a different outcome if he could show another racial or ethnic minority was being harmed by the racial preference policies. So he created three websites looking for plaintiffs of Asian heritage and found them. (The legal challenges claim Harvard discriminated against Asian-American students with admissions policies that favor other races, while the North Carolina suit says the school’s race-conscious admissions standards violate the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964.)

The new approach instantly transformed the case from a narrative of “whites vs. minorities” to a more nuanced look at the actual winners and losers in racial preference programs such as the ones at Harvard.

Critics on the left say Mr. Blum is being disingenuous with his new challenge, increasing the animosity between different racial groups as a way to boost his own agenda.

The American Civil Liberties Union, in a 2018 profile, called the new challenge a “cynical attempt to use members of the Asian-American community,” saying Mr. Blum “seeks to put people of color against one another.”

“If Blum gets his wish, statistical projections show that white applicants will be the primary beneficiaries,” the ACLU said.

In the case now before the justices, the ACLU has filed a brief siding with the schools, saying the courts should defer to the universities’ own judgment on education matters and the way to build the best student population.

“Racial diversity is essential to their intellectual and pedagogical missions,” the ACLU argued.

Harvard didn’t respond to a request for comment for this story.

UNC, which unlike Harvard is a publicly funded school, did respond, pointing back to Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz’s comment to a campus news site, “The Well,” earlier this summer where he defended the university’s approach.

“At Carolina, we have long been recognized for making an affordable, high-quality education broadly accessible to the people of North Carolina and beyond,” said Mr. Guskiewicz. “Carolina is passionately public, and we’re proud to be one of the few flagship universities to practice need-blind admissions and provide low-debt, full-need student aid. Our approach to admissions serves the university’s mission and reflects our core values. Every student earns their place at Carolina.”

In both the Harvard and UNC cases, lower courts have sided with the schools.

The Biden administration has also weighed in on the side of Harvard and UNC, with the Justice Department urging the high court to maintain the current legal precedents allowing race-based affirmative action policies.

“The United States has a vital interest in ensuring that our nation’s institutions of higher education — including the military’s service academies — produce graduates who come from all segments of society and who are prepared to succeed and lead in an increasingly diverse nation,” the federal government wrote in its brief in the case.

- Stephen Dinan contributed to this report.

• Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.