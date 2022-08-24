First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday in a “rebound case” that comes just days after testing negative, the White House announced.

Mrs. Biden had tested negative on Tuesday before receiving a positive antigen test on Wednesday afternoon, Kelsey Donohue, deputy communications director for the first lady, said in a statement.

“The first lady has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures,” the statement said.

The White House said President Biden tested negative on Wednesday. As a close contact to his wife, he will wear a mask indoors in close proximity to others for the next 10 days.

Mrs. Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 15 and was treated with Paxlovid, an antiviral drug. Her first positive test came while on vacation with President Biden and their family in South Carolina.

The first lady experienced mild symptoms and remained in South Carolina until receiving two consecutive negative tests. She later joined the president in Delaware, where continued his vacation.

Rebound cases can occur in patients treated with Paxlovid. The president also took Paxlovid when had COVID-19 last month, and he eventually tested positive for a rebound case, following initiative negative tests.

